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Aquila's avatar
Aquila
Nov 3, 2022Edited

Excellent. Thank you.

NSW (Hazard and Chant) never monitored vaxx adverse effects.

NSW never had data on long term vaxx adverse effects. (Other than the expectation of cases of chronic heart failure due to the known cases of myocarditis.)

Therefore NSW could never claim that the vaxx had net benefit.

Therefore NSW (Hazard and Chant) should never have mandated the vaxx.

Subsequent data only make matters worse, as you document.

Therefore NSW (Hazard and Chant) committed crimes against humanity.

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Possum's avatar
Possum
Nov 3, 2022

NSW state election coming up in March. One Nation is on our side. I will be helping them with letter boxing, handing out how to vote cards on Election Day and info from here.

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