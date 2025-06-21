Arkmedic's blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
19h

I'm sure others have probably said this before, but reading your article again this morning reminds me that most people think it's a bad idea to drink or smoke when pregnant but they think it's perfectly fine to get a shot when pregnant with no long-term data showing it's safe. Makes no sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Watch Dog's avatar
Watch Dog
21h

The people who were skeptical of the shots in the first place already have read about this. And believe it. The people who got all the shots and were absolute Buttheads about wanting to force the rest of the people to get the shots, will never believe this because it was part and parcel of who they were. They were the smart ones. They were the ones that cared about everybody. They were the ones doing the right thing. Now, if you present them evidence that that was wrong, it would really affect them mentally. So they’re never going to believe it. You could present all the information and studies and evidence that you want. The people who were the absolute jerks during the pandemic and got all those shots will never believe any of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ah Kahn Syed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture