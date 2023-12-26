Arkmedic's blog

February 2024

January 2024

The Smoking Glove
If the glove fits... There was a human culprit. Not a Bat, Raccoon Dog or Pangolin.
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
105
Where did the pandemic go?
A global pandemic that failed to nudge the world population numbers
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
228

December 2023

The New Zealand "whistleblower" data is a burger of nothing. And there is no cheese.
A joint post with OpenVAET on the New Zealand Data.
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
 and 
OpenVAET
101

October 2023

Genetically Modified Organons
They lied. They know they lied. And now they know that we know they lied.
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
208
"There was no virus"...
...and other fairy stories. Keep your focus. It was never about a virus anyway
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
368
Mini-me update
...to "5 ways to skin a (genetically modified) cat"
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
173
5 ways to skin a (genetically modified) cat
How many coincidences can there be in #plasmidgate?
  
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
455

June 2023

