The New Eugenics Movement - Part 2
The trillion dollar biotech network that wants to edit your genome to make you a better person, and wants us off social media.
Mar 30
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
402
The New Eugenics Movement - Part 2
213
February 2024
Paperclip PANDA-monium
The CDC sent biological weapons to Iraq in 1989 to create a heinous war on a staged pretext. Somebody doesn't want us to talk about it - so we need to…
Feb 18
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
314
Paperclip PANDA-monium
157
The New Eugenics Movement - Part 1
Did the infamous novel Brave New World turn out to be an instruction manual for psychopathic scientists?
Feb 6
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
347
The New Eugenics Movement - Part 1
153
January 2024
The Smoking Glove
If the glove fits... There was a human culprit. Not a Bat, Raccoon Dog or Pangolin.
Jan 19
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
226
The Smoking Glove
105
Where did the pandemic go?
A global pandemic that failed to nudge the world population numbers
Jan 6
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
276
Where did the pandemic go?
228
December 2023
The New Zealand "whistleblower" data is a burger of nothing. And there is no cheese.
A joint post with OpenVAET on the New Zealand Data.
Dec 26, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
and
OpenVAET
94
The New Zealand "whistleblower" data is a burger of nothing. And there is no cheese.
101
October 2023
Genetically Modified Organons
They lied. They know they lied. And now they know that we know they lied.
Oct 29, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
666
Genetically Modified Organons
208
"There was no virus"...
...and other fairy stories. Keep your focus. It was never about a virus anyway
Oct 18, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
353
"There was no virus"...
368
Mini-me update
...to "5 ways to skin a (genetically modified) cat"
Oct 7, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
414
Mini-me update
173
5 ways to skin a (genetically modified) cat
How many coincidences can there be in #plasmidgate?
Oct 1, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
821
5 ways to skin a (genetically modified) cat
455
June 2023
Debunking Viki Male: Part 2 - the Calvert Affair
The biggest study yet showing COVID vaccine "safety" in pregnancy turns out to be a Surgisphere rerun
Jun 10, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
207
Debunking Viki Male: Part 2 - the Calvert Affair
59
Debunking Viki Male: Part 1
All the papers that Victoria Male uses to promote the "safe and effective in pregnancy" mantra are junk, without exception. Here's the breakdown.
Jun 3, 2023
•
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
225
Debunking Viki Male: Part 1
65
